Ocala courts: Two men sentenced to prison, a third admitted to a state hospital

A judge has ruled that a Citra man charged with first-degree murder is not mentally competent to stand trial and has ordered him to go to a state hospital for treatment.

The development came during an Oct. 21 hearing to determine Jose Ismael Florencio's competency. A report prepared by Dr. Valerie McClain and read by Circuit Judge Pete Brigham states the defendant was found incompetent in five of six categories.

The doctor found that Florencio does not understand the charge he faces, could possibly harm others, and would not be able to participate in his defense at trial.

Appearing via Zoom from the Marion County Jail, Florencio, 24, rambled along whenever he was given a chance to speak.

Sheriff's detectives arrested Florencio in connection with the the August death of 48-year-old Marvin Lee Pate. Authorities said Florencio stabbed and then severely beaten Pate to death.

State v. Michael Jonathan Beach

Michael Jonathan Beach was sentenced to a four-year prison term after pleading no contest to three counts of grand theft, burglary of a structure and principal to grand theft, according to court records.

Court documents show that Beach has 681 days of credit for jail time already spent at the county jail. Beach was charged for incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020.

Arrest records show sheriff's deputies arrested the 34-year-old Ocklawaha man and accused him of breaking into businesses and stealing items worth thousands of dollars.

The convicted felon also was arrested in a burglary case where more than a dozen firearms were taken from a residence. The State Attorney's Office declined to file the charges because the victims declined to cooperate.

One of those victims, Jennifer Hill, has been accused of fatally shooting a man whom she thought was Beach. Hill, 43, of Silver Springs, is charged with murder and her case is ongoing.

A second man arrested in the gun theft case, 23-year-old Beau Tyler Pulsifer of Ocklawaha, also had his charges dropped.

State v. Jonathan Shaddix

In a plea agreement, Jonathan Shaddix was sentenced to a three-year prison term for using a computer to solicit parent guardian for consent, court records indicate.

Shaddix pleaded no contest. He must register as a sexual offender. He has 1,096 days of credit for time already spent at the county jail, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officials arrested Shaddix, 37, in 2018 and accused him of attempting to entice a juvenile to have sex with him. The exchange occurred over the internet.

The Apopka man wasn't aware that he was talking with an undercover law enforcement official as part of "Operation Can’t Touch This.”

Multiple men were taken into custody by various law enforcement agencies in connection with the operation.

