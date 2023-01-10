Ocala death penalty case: Day 3 of the defense

Pictures of a smiling Michael Wayne Jones making funny faces and being the life of any gathering, versus Jones' dark, disturbing family history, were on display Monday, the third day of Jones' defense in this high-profile murder case.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is presiding over the proceedings. The defense is trying to convince the jury that Jones should face life in prison, not death row, for the deaths of his wife and four children.

Assistant State Attorneys Amy Berndt and Rich Buxman are trying to persuade the jury that Jones deserve the death penalty. They presented their case in December, and the jury is now hearing from the defense.

Resolved:Seven felony cases resolved

Poisoned:Man accused of killing neighborhood dog, three cats with antifreeze-laced food

Michael Wayne Jones:Defense witnesses describe problems that affected confessed killer Michael Jones

Gruesome discovery

Jones has previously entered guilty pleas to four counts of first-degree murder for Cameron Bowers, 9; his brother, Preston Bowers, 4; and sisters Mercalli Jones, 2; and 11-month-old Aiyana Jones. He also has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Casei. The sisters belong to the couple, while the brothers are from his wife's previous marriage.

With the guilt phase over, it's now time for the penalty phase. In the penalty phase, prosecutors are laying the foundation for aggravating factors that support imposing capital punishment. The defense counters with mitigating factors that support life in prison.

The jury eventually will vote on a sentencing recommendation.

Casei Jones and her four children

The Summerfield man was taken into custody in Georgia following a single-vehicle crash in September 2019. He admitted to possessing his wife's remains in a tote that was in the vehicle he was driving. He led law enforcement officials to the children's remains, which were in a suitcase and sealed totes. Authorities believe the murders occurred between July 10 and the end of August 2019.

Story continues

Jones' former employers testify

The owners of a Mount Dora veterinary clinic where the defendant, Casei Jones, and Michael Jones' first wife worked testified separately for the defense.

The couple told one of Jones' lawyers, Morris Carranza, that their former employee was a happy-go-lucky, cheerful, hard working, respectful person who loved his job.

Beau Delaporte said Jones was "his right-hand man" and "all my clients loved Mike."

He said he hired Jones because Jones needed a job. Delaporte thought Jones would be a good fit based on his job experience in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as medic. Delaporte said Jones quickly adapted to the job.

Defense lawyer Morris Carranza

Delaporte said Jones was good to him and his wife's children and "they loved Mike." He said Jones was a good father to his three children.

The man said Jones' first wife was in charge of the relationship and gave Jones structure.

He said after Casei Jones was hired, he noticed a change in Michael Jones. He said their close friendship suffered.

Delaporte said Jones was fired after he found out Jones lied to him. Jones said he went to Vermont to buy his mother, but actually went to the beach. He also said Jones burglarized the office.

Under cross-examination, Delaporte told Buxman that Jones was dependable and wasn't low functioning. Testimony given in court last week by a defense expert suggested Jones was a low functioning person.

Delaporte said he never saw any depression, alcohol abuse or serious mental health problems that would have prevented Jones from doing his job. Experts testifying in court for the defense on Friday mentioned Jones suffered mental problems.

Testimony from employer's wife

Casey Delaporte called Jones "a great friend" who wasn't violent. She said Jones' "best quality was being a dad."

Although Jones' first wife "kept Mike on a good path," she said the woman "wore the pants" in the relationship. In previous testimony, the defense has pointed out that Michael Jones was a follower.

When Casei Jones was hired, Casey Delaporte said, Michael Jones liked her. They had an affair and Delaporte saw a change in Jones. She said Casei Jones was controlling with Jones. The woman said Michael Jones told her about the sexual and mental abuse had had suffered in childhood.

Buxman asked the woman about Jones' work ethic and was told "he (Jones) ran the clinic."

She said she never saw any depression or any other problems that affected Jones' job performance. She said Casei Jones was "sweet, quiet and caring."

She said she also saw a change in Jones after Casei was hired. The woman said she would agree that Jones told lies to get sympathy. She said when she and Jones spoke about the clinic break-in, he told her "he doesn't do well when backed into a corner."

He also blamed PTSD for the burglary.

A friend and expert take the stand

James Cardenas, who served in Iraq while in the U.S. Marines and was Jones' former neighbor when they were on the military base, said Jones was a laid-back, chill, man who loved the Navy. He said although Jones drank frequently, he showed up to work and wasn't violent.

Cardenas told Amanda Sizemore, another defense attorney, that his friend had a girlfriend who also was in the Navy. He said the woman dominated the relationship and was somewhat physically abusive toward Jones. While he saw few moments of depression, Cardenas said Jones had no signs of mental problems.

He said Jones was "very passionate" about his veterinary clinic job. He said Jones was good around his children.

Asked by Buxman if Jones had shown signs of mental issues or PTSD, Cardenas said no, and that Jones seemed normal.

Amanda Sizemore

Dr. Yenys Castillo, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said she met Jones for nearly seven hours at different times and interviewed others who knew him.

Castillo said she believes Jones came from a dysfunctional family where there's evidence of sexual, mental and physical abuse, along with violence.

Those problems were passed from generation to generation on both sides of the family. Over time, Castillo said, it affected the way Jones and other members of the family were raised and treated.

With seemingly no one to turn to, Castillo said, the abuse continued. She labeled it "a legacy of silence."

From a family chart, Castillo detailed the abuse that touched Jones and several family members. She added that Jones' defense was not to face his problems. She said while Jones appears to be functioning on the outside, deep down, he was doing his best not to show his true feelings.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt

She said Jones survived in a structural and organized environment.

Berndt mentioned, and it was agreed, that Jones' biological father tried multiple times to contact his son, but was given excuses.

Jones' father was not diagnosed with mental health issues and did not take any medication for such problems, according to testimony presented in court. It was also agreed that some members of the family went to prison for molesting other family members.

While working in the Navy, Jones worked under stressful situations and never showed any signs of a mental breakdown. Since leaving the military, Jones was able to function without any problems, Berndt pointed out.

The trial continues Tuesday.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Day 3 of Michael Jones defense: Experts, former bosses testify