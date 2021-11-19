Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center is low on funds to help survivors, children

The Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center is having trouble funding essential services such as bill payments, trauma therapy and moving expenses for victims of domestic violence as a result of decreased private funding during the pandemic.

Operations for the Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center have been smaller since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: fewer volunteers, fewer employees due to layoffs, less money, and less room for victims of abuse at its associated women’s shelter.

“When COVID hit, we had to go from 80 beds to 40 beds just to keep them separated and to go by good health standards,” CEO Judy Wilson said.

While there are several grants available, most require the money to be spent upfront and reimbursed months later, but Wilson says that’s money they don’t have with the decrease in private donations over the last year and a half.

'All you can expect is trouble'

Between the reduced bed availability and staff layoffs due to lack of funding, victims in need of a place to stay are having to go on a wait list.

“When you go on a wait list for domestic violence, all you can expect is trouble,” Wilson said.

Wilson runs Creative Services, Inc., which operates the domestic violence shelter, sexual assault center and counseling service Guiding Hearts in Ocala. She helped found the shelter and a 24-hour hotline for domestic violence and sexual assault in 1975.

She says that this year, fortunately, none of the clients they’ve had to turn away have died, but that’s not always the case.

“A few of them over the years, we've had to say we don't have any more room, and they go home and he killed them,” she said.

With a continued absence of private funding, Wilson and her reduced staff are continuing to seek donations and ways to provide essential services with fewer resources.

A funding Catch-22

Among the many services the domestic violence center and shelter offer are case management, counseling, rural outreach to migrant areas, support groups and essential offerings like food, transportation and a place to stay if a victim doesn’t feel safe going home. They also offer client assistance to help victims obtain important paperwork like birth certificates or pay utility bills.

The hotline received about 2,000 calls last year.

“There are those who call into the hotline that just want counseling,” Wilson said. “There are others who call into the hotline that say, ‘I know he's going to come home. I know he's going to be drunk, and he's going to hurt us.’ And then there are others that call in from the hospital emergency room because they have so many injuries. There are others who are staying with a friend overnight and he's stalking them.”

The shelter is funded by grants, including money from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), and other contributions from private donors, churches and civic organizations like the Rotary Club, Lions Club and Kiwanis Club.

“This year, we have more things donated and less cash,” Wilson said. "The grants don't absolutely cover everything, and they usually have a match. Usually you have to match it with the United Way money or with private money. Well, the private money has significantly gone down simply for the reason that the clubs and organizations are not having events.”

The grant money is actually increasing, she said, but it has to be spent ahead of time and reimbursed, something they can’t front with the lack of private donations.

“We got $1.1 million from VOCA,” Wilson said. “How are we going to spend it when we have to spend it ahead of time?”

Going with the flow until fundraisers return

At the shelter’s founding in the 1970s, it was one of a handful of nonprofits in town, and funding was easier to come by, Wilson said. At its height, 40 to 50 churches provided contributions. Now, only five or six do.

They also haven’t had big fundraisers in the past couple of years and are having yard sales with donated goods to raise money.

“You’ve got the perfect storm with COVID and lockdown and staff getting sick,” Wilson said. “I've never seen it exactly like this since 1975.”

Wilson has staff on hand at all times to accommodate the needs of victims, whether a wheelchair, clothes for a job interview or food for women with dietary restrictions.

They don’t buy anything but instead network over email, social media and word of mouth for donations of food and other items. On Tuesday, for example, Wilson met with a family who provides eggs for the shelter on her way into town.

She hopes to start bringing volunteers back and continuing fundraising efforts but isn’t sure things will return to normal until private donations from churches, civic groups and wills and legacies go back up, which will allow them to utilize more grant money.

Her solution in the meantime is to keep networking to fulfill their clients’ needs, including “talking to more people about eggs.”

“We’ll just have to go with the flow,” she said.

Visit ocaladvshelter.org for more information on donating and volunteering.

The Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center 24-hour hotline can be reached at (352) 622-8495 or (352) 622-5919.

