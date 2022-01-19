In Ocala, a former private school official is sentenced to probation for battery

A former private school official facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a juvenile resolved his case on Tuesday and was sentenced to one year of probation.

According to court records, Murray Ramnarine was charged with lewd/lascivious conduct solicit by defendant 18 or older, lewd or lascivious conduct, and battery.

The first two offenses were dropped/abandoned by the State Attorney's Office, which said that, based on the nature of the attempted contact, prosecutors would be unable to prove an intent of lewd behavior.

Bail revoked: Tampa man denied bond for violating probation in Ocala gas skimmer case

Behind bars: 10-year prison term for woman, 44, convicted of sex abuse of a child

Judge denies bail: No bail for woman charged in connection with 2019 death of her son, age 2 months

However, prosecutors said they could prove a previous touching and therefore could sustain the battery charge.

Ramnarine declined to go to trial, instead pleading no contest to battery. Circuit Judge Peter Brigham withheld adjudication.

As part of a negotiated plea between Ramnarine's lawyer and the SAO, he was sentenced to one year of probation with a day for credit for time served at the Marion County Jail. Other terms of the agreement: He cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's family; he must turn over any teaching certificate he has in his possession; and he cannot work in any school setting.

A woman who answered the phone at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist School, where Ramnarine worked at the time of his arrest in 2018, told a Star-Banner reporter that he has not been at the school for the last several years.

Before he was arrested, Ramnarine had told police officials that he had resigned from the school.

At the time of arrest, the school's website lists Ramnarine as a principal/teacher.

The 71-year-old man was taken into custody by Ocala police in August 2018 when a girl alleged Ramnarine's behavior around her was questionable.

Story continues

In an interview with officials at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection, the girl cited four times when she had to refuse Ramnarine's advances. The girl told officials that there were no sexual contact between them, according to an arrest report.

School officials told police that once they were told about Ramnarine's alleged actions, he was placed on temporary leave.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Plea deal resolves battery charge against ex-private school official