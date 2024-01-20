Ocala high school student accused of threatening all Marion high schools on social media

On Friday, law enforcement officials arrested an Ocala high school student and accused him of threatening all Marion County high schools and some staff members via social media.

The student made his first court appearance Saturday morning. Here's what we know:

Judge: Circuit Judge Brad King.

Charges: 11 counts of electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm; eight counts of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism; and one count each of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and disruption of a school function.

About the hearing: The defendant is 18 and a junior at Forest High School. The Star-Banner is not publishing his name. If a defendant doesn't bond out within 24 hours of arrest, they're entitled to a first appearance hearing where a judge determines if there was probable cause for arrest and also sets bail.

What happened at the hearing? The defendant appeared apprehensive when entering the courtroom at the Marion County Jail. The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him. Assistant Public Defender David Duclos told the judge that while the charges are serious, the defendant has no criminal history and deserves a reasonable bail. King set bail at $200,000.

Special conditions: If the defendant posts bond, he cannot use any electronic devices or the internet and cannot go within 1,000 feet of any school, school property or school function.

Next court date: Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for arraignment. At that hearing, the defendant will know what charge or charges have been filed.

Threat: Student accused of threatening to "shoot up" Lake Weir H.S.

What are the allegations? According to an arrest report, a juvenile contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office to report a Snapchat posting that detailed threatening messages against Marion County high schools and specific staff members.

Through the investigation, deputies pinpointed an email account belonging to the defendant. The Ocala Police Department was included in the investigation since some of the threatened schools are inside the city limits.

Sheriff's Detective Daniel Pinder went to Forest High School, where the defendant is a student, and spoke with him. According to the arrest report, the student at first denied sending the threatening message, but eventually said he copied and re-posted it on Snapchat. He apologized for the post and told detectives he got the inspiration from a similar threat that circulated on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Student, 18 charged with threatening schools and staff via social media