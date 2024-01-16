Ocala holds historic Martin Luther King Jr. march

People in Ocala remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and spread his message of love and equality.

The Ocala City Council and law enforcement led the city’s historic parade.

The parade traveled down Silver Springs Boulevard through Downtown Ocala.

Churches, school groups, musicians, and dancers filled the street as they headed toward the city’s commemorative celebration.

