Ocala human resource/risk management director resigns after arrest in domestic violence case

City of Ocala Human Resource & Risk Management Director Jared Scott Sorensen has resigned, several days after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence.

City officials on Tuesday said the 45-year-old Ocala resident had not turned in an official resignation letter yet, but has verbally announced his resignation.

One part of case resolved: Man charged with intimidating woman in Ocala sentenced and extradited to Louisiana

Money issues: Ocala still studying how to get nearly $80 million into a common fund for fire fee case

Budget approved: Ocala City Council adopts millage rate and budget and certifies recent election results

Here's what the police report in this case says

According to an Ocala Police Department report, an officer was called to a southeast Ocala location at 11:22 p.m. Friday in reference to a domestic battery. The address is withheld because of the nature of the case.

A woman told the officer that she and Sorensen were arguing about her not having access to phone conversations on his work phone. The report notes the woman said Sorensen was upset and pushed her. The woman also said Sorensen struck the left side of her head with a hair dryer.

The officer reported feeling a small welt on the back of the victim's head.

According to the report, Sorensen said he and the victim had been arguing about the phone that evening. He went to bed after having a few drinks.

He said the victim woke him and he didn't know what was happening and doesn't remember hitting or fighting anyone. One of the woman's relatives said he restrained Sorensen during the altercation.

Sorensen told the officer he wasn't injured in the altercation with the victim's relative, but he was sore.

The officer interviewed the relative, who said he was upstairs with his girlfriend when he heard the argument between Sorensen and the victim. He said he heard the victim scream and ran downstairs. He said he went into the room and the victim told him that she had been hit in the head with a hair dryer.

Story continues

The man said Sorensen rushed at him and tried to punch him. The man said he blocked Sorensen's attempt to hit him and managed to hold him on the ground until police arrived.

Once the interviews were over, the officer arrested Sorensen, charging him with domestic battery. He was booked into the Marion County Jail at 12:25 a.m. Saturday and released on his own recognizance at 3:44 p.m. the same day.

Information from Sorensen's personnel file

City records show Sorensen's annual salary with benefits is $154,669.15.

His personnel file indicates he was suspended without pay from Sept. 4, 2019 to Sept. 10, 2019, though the exact reason is not provided.

Ocala City Hall

In a memorandum to Sorensen, City Manager Sandra Wilson wrote: "Your off-duty conduct that occurred on Saturday, July 6, 2019, has been determined to be conduct that is contrary to the best interests of the city; therefore, you will serve a five-day suspension without pay."

The correspondence also states: "Your violation of any other City policy will result in additional disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. It is my hope that you have gained a new perspective on your life and career with the city."

Wilson told the Star-Banner on Tuesday that she spoke with Sorensen on the phone on Sunday and he told her that he was going to resign.

As for the incident documented in Sorensen's file, she said she doesn't remember the specifics, but it had to do with him getting into an altercation while out of town and he showed a lack of judgment.

The city manager called Sorensen "a great employee."

Sorensen could not be reached for comment.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Jared Sorensen resigns City of Ocala post after arrest