Ocala husband, wife plead guilty to roles in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

The last of six Marion County residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot are resolving their criminal cases.

Here's what we know:

Who are the defendants?

Married couple Jamie and Jennifer Buteau of Ocala.

How are they resolving their cases?

On Monday, according to a news release from the Justice Department, Jamie Buteau, 50, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. That is a felony.

Jennifer Buteau, 46, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That is a misdemeanor.

What is their punishment?

We don't know yet. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss will sentence them on Oct. 20, according to the Justice Department release.

What are they accused of doing?

According to federal prosecutors, the Buteaus entered the U.S. Capitol building at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. They accessed the building through a broken door in the Senate wing.

Jamie Buteau is accused of throwing a chair at two Capitol police officers, striking one of them. They left the building at 2:45 p.m.

The Buteaus in the past have supported QAnon conspiracy theories, prosecutors say.

The latest: Mike Pence says he's 'not convinced' Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were criminal

What happened with the four other Marion County cases?

After being found guilty at trial in November 2022, Kelly Meggs was sentenced in May to a 12-year prison term for seditious conspiracy, conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Prosecutors say Meggs was the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group and helped organize the assault on the Capitol. He and his wife, Connie, were among those accused of being inside the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

This was the scene on Jan. 6, 2021.

Connie Meggs was found guilty at trial on March 20. Sentencing is pending. She was charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, was sentenced to six months in jail and $500 in restitution. As part of a plea bargain, Curzio pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In January 2022, Kenneth Kelly was sentenced to one year of probation including 60 days of house arrest. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

calendar@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Guilty pleas entered, sentences pending: Ocala couple in U.S. Capitol riot