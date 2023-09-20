Ocala judge sentences man to 40 years in prison for 2020 murder

A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in June. On Tuesday, three months later, Daniel Lee Gilbert, wearing a red-and-white jail uniform and sitting beside his lawyer, A. Antonio Tomas, was back in court awaiting his punishment.

He told the judge the shooting does not define him. He said he was only protecting himself after being threatened. Gilbert said he has children, and he has sympathy for the victim's family.

But Circuit Judge Robert Hodges called Gilbert's actions unacceptable and irresponsible. He told Gilbert he doesn't have a significant criminal record; otherwise, he would sentence him to life in prison.

Instead, he sentenced Gilbert, 38, to 40 years behind bars with a minimum mandatory of 25 years.

Handcuffed and fingerprinted, Gilbert acknowledged several people who sat behind the defense table in the courtroom. He was led to the back and from there returned to the county jail, where he has been housed since his arrest. It's unknown when he will be sent to prison to serve his time.

Why was Gilbert arrested?

Deputies said Gilbert, of Homosassa, shot and killed 37-year-old Adam McQuaig in the 3200 block of Southeast 148th Place in Summerfield in September 2020.

Authorities said McQuaig was dead when they arrived and Gilbert was not at the location. He was found in another county in October 2020 and taken into custody.

According to deputies, there had been an exchange between the men involving a gun and laptop.

A woman said Gilbert and the victim talked about the deal. She said the men argued, and the victim asked Gilbert for a ride. She said Gilbert refused.

They argued again, and Gilbert made a motion at his hip area, the woman said. Gilbert pulled out a gun and McQuaig backed up with his hands by his side, according to the woman. Then Gilbert shot McQuaig, the woman said.

At trial, prosecutors said McQuaig was unarmed, no one saw or found a weapon, and there was no evidence indicating someone had moved a weapon. Prosecutors contend the men argued, it escalated, and McQuaig was shot.

Defense attorney Tomas said Gilbert was defending himself, he felt threatened, and he was justified in using deadly force.

Defense's motion

Before sentencing, Tomas argued that his client did not get a fair trial and pointed to what he felt were two crucial pieces of evidence that could have swayed the jury.

One piece of evidence is an audio recording that captured the events in and around the shooting. The defense said this recording wasn't available until after the state had concluded its presentation to the jury.

Tomas said the recording wouldn't play for him. He gave it to others, who also were unsuccessful at trying to get it to play.

Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith said the defense had the recording for some time before trial. He questioned whether the audio, even if playable, would have been admissible as evidence.

Listening to both sides, the judge told the defense there won't be a new trial. He said the case is about an argument over a computer that got heated and Gilbert and shot and killed the victim.

Lawyers make their case for sentencing

Neither the prosecution nor the defense presented witnesses at Tuesday's sentencing hearing. Smith told the judge that Gilbert was not justified in shooting the victim, who was unarmed, and asked for 50 years in prison with a 25-year minimum mandatory.

Tomas said his client has no criminal history and has significant trauma from childhood. All that, combined with his psychological profile, should qualify him for the minimum mandatory of 25 years behind bars. The defense lawyer said he would ask for less, but he understands the law doesn't allow him to do so.

