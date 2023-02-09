Ocala judge tosses out aggravated battery case, cites inconsistent testimony

What was supposed to be a two-day trial ended before the conclusion of the first day on Feb. 7. Circuit Judge Peter Brigham dismissed the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon that Richard Dean Vanscooter faced.

Vanscooter's defense lawyer, Bill Ramputi, told a Star-Banner reporter that his client was immune from prosecution under the state's stand your ground law. Assisting Ramputi was Kathryn Bennett. Assistant State Attorney Drew Brandies was the prosecutor.

The judge's ruling

Ramputi said testimony presented in court from three prosecution witnesses was inconsistent − to the point where the judge felt he could no longer continue with the trial.

In a three-page document outlining his ruling, Brigham wrote: "To conclude the trial testimony of these three witnesses differed significantly from their earlier testimony would be an understatement. Simply put, these three witnesses undermined the conclusion that the State retained clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Vanscooter was not entitled to the immunity protections of Chapter 776, Florida Statutes."

Vanscooter was overcome with emotion and wept upon hearing the ruling, Ramputi said. The man's wife and12-year-old daughter had attended the hearing.

"I absolutely appreciate the court's ruling and fully believe the facts and the law supported his findings," Ramputi said.

This is how the case started

In 2018, Vanscooter was arrested and accused of cutting a man with a knife for reportedly trespassing on his property.

Authorities said the victim, then age 65, suffered a cut on his hand. Vanscooter was 44 at the time.

Deputies said Vanscooter told them he was trying to tell the victim − and those hired by the victim − that they were not allowed on his property. During that encounter, he said, he was hit in the head.

The Anthony man posted bond and has been free since the incident. He had pleaded not guilty.

