Will Ocala jurors recommend the death penalty for family killer Michael Wayne Jones?

When jurors arrived at the Marion County Judicial Center on Thursday morning, they were asked to do one thing: Decide whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones, the man who has admitted killing his wife and the four children they shared.

To Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt, who make a passionate and emotional speech late Wednesday in her closing argument to the jury, the decision is clear: Jones should be put to death.

For Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey, the lead defense attorney, life in prison without parole is the appropriate sentence.

The 13-member jury (12 jurors and one alternate) listened to closing arguments from Berndt and Spivey on Wednesday.

With the aid of a large-screen television, charts and evidence previously submitted to the court, Berndt made her case. "They're all gone," she said, making reference to Jones' wife, Casei; Cameron Bowers, 9; his brother, Preston Bowers, 4; and sisters Mercalli Jones, 2; and 11-month-old Aiyana Jones. The girls belong to the couple, and the boys are from Casei's previous marriage.

Focusing on the children, Berndt talked about their lives. For instance, she said Preston wanted to be a police officer, and Aiyana was just a baby who had not lived hardly any life. She told the jury that Jones "sentenced those children to death," and the same should happen to him.

Berndt said the defense spent a half of million dollars on experts who speculated on Jones' mental state. The prosecutor said no one is disputing Jones did not have a good childhood. But from all indications, he had a mother who loved him, was close to his siblings, and enjoyed visiting his grandparents' home.

However, Berndt asked, what does that have to do with the killing of five people? She said when Jones was arrested in Georgia and interviewed separately by authorities there, and by Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies, he never talked about hallucinations or hearing voices.

Throughout the trial, the defense team, which also includes Morris Carranza and Amanda Sizemore, asked witnesses about Jones' mental issues and how he heard his dead wife's voice telling him to kill the children so they can be close to her.

Emotional accounts of the death of the children

Berndt said that a day after killing Casei, Jones talked to his ex-wife, with whom he has three children. She said the two had not spoken to each other for about a year prior to that time.

Text messages showed Jones once again wanted a relationship with the woman. Berndt said at one point in the past, Jones had the seven children − the three from his ex-wife and the four he and Casei shared − together at a Walmart. From all indications, she said, people commended him on handling all the children.

This, she said, was not the picture of a man experiencing mental health problems.

The prosecutor said the way he killed the four children − individually, at different times and dates − was "cold, calculated and premeditated." Authorities believe the murders occurred between July 10 and the end of August 2019.

The children were either strangled or drowned in a bathtub.

"Imagine the confusion," Berndt said, on what the children were thinking. Medical evidence shows that Cameron "was kicking and fighting for his life" as he was being strangled. His brother had a ziptie around his neck when his remains were discovered. The bodies of the five victims were found in totes that were sealed with duct tape, law enforcement officials said.

Berndt showed jurors the ziptie found around one of the boy's remains and let them listen to the clicking sound as she tightened it. Some jurors wiped away tears. The boy's father, who was among those in the courtroom, also cried.

Berndt said "the law requires justice," and that justice means death for Jones.

Defense attorney Spivey makes his presentation

When it was his turn, Spivey noted that Jones pleaded guilty to killing his family. The pleas were entered in November.

He said the innocent children "were taken by an irrational person" and Jones must pay for his crime. But he stopped short of agreeing with Berndt on the way Jones should be punished.

"I'm pleading for his life," Spivey said.

While Spivey said Jones is responsible for the crimes, he asked why.

He said Jones' life is like "a cracked egg." He said the crack began at home, with the unstable structure Jones and his siblings endured growing up in Vermont. He often ran away, got frostbite, and was out of control.

Jones once ran away from home because he heard a family member who had molested him was going to be released from prison.

Spivey said Jones did well when he joined the U.S. Navy. When he was discharged, he worked, had friends, and was doing well − until he cheated on his wife with Casei.

He said that affair, which led to marriage with Casei, affected his work. When he was fired for lying, he broke into the business. Spivey called it "the beginning and the end."

The lawyer said Jones' behavior after he killed Casei's was not normal. What type of person drives around with bodies in totes in a vehicle that had no back window? Visits his ex-wife and their three children while the remains of those he killed were inside his vehicle? Drives around those children with the remains in the vehicle?

"This is a complex mental case," Spivey said.

As for Berndt's comment about the defense budget, Spivey told the court that if anyone needs to be blamed for the money spent, it's him, not his client.

He said the defense spent the money to investigate what's going on with Jones.

The defense lawyer said Jones' history does not show he's violent; rather, it shows he has mental problems. He said Jones' friends call him "a good guy." He said Jones is a man "who's never going to get over what he did."

