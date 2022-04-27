'He was on me': Ocala landlord on trial for killing tenant testifies in his own defense

The Ocala landlord charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a tenant testified during his own trial on Wednesday that the victim was armed with a machete and threatened to kill him.

"He was on me. He scratched me," Stanley Jensen said on the witness stand.

Jensen said he acted in self defense. The prosecution says the victim did not threaten Jensen. The trial started Tuesday and the jury was deliberating late Wednesday afternoon.

On cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney asked Jensen why he admittedly moved the machete after the fatal shooting, and why he didn't mention the weapon to the 911 operator, even though they were on the phone for nine minutes.

"I did it and it was a bad mistake. I can't say why I moved it," Jensen said.

Jensen is an Air Force veteran

Jensen told the court he served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He worked several jobs, including as a Marion County school bus driver.

Jensen said he purchased property next to him and rented the residence to two people, one of them being the victim, Marc Bruss. The home is in the 2800 block of Southeast 59th Street.

He said that due to Bruss' behavior, he didn't want him on the property and requested that he leave. This was in October 2019.

Jensen said he did not have a contract/lease with the tenants. They paid him weekly. He said Bruss didn't pay his share of the rent. Jensen also was concerned about the traffic at nights outside the rented home.

On the day of the shooting, Jensen said, he and the other tenant removed Bruss' clothing and other items, putting them outside and covering them with a tarp.

Jensen said he went to work and, when he returned, noticed two people were inside the residence. He said he told them to leave, as they were not allowed to be there.

Jensen said Bruss came home and was upset that his belongings had been placed outside. He said Bruss threatened to bash his head with a hammer and cursed him.

By then, Jensen said, a sheriff's deputy had showed up. The deputy took a report, then left. Jensen was told he would have to go through the court system to evict Bruss.

The dispute led to a shooting

Later, Jensen said, he went to the residence because he was worried about the other tenant. He said he heard a strange noise outside and went to investigate.

He said when he was near the residence he heard someone talking and thought it was Bruss talking to the other tenant.

Jensen said he walked up to the residence and Bruss saw him. He said Bruss cursed at him and was holding a machete in his right hand.

He said Bruss told him he was going to kill him. He said he told Bruss to put down the weapon. When he didn't, Jensen shot him.

After the shooting, Jensen said, two men left through the back door. He said he gave the 911 operator a description of the two individuals, who left in a vehicle. He said while talking to the operator, he moved the machete.

Under cross-examination, Jensen told prosecutor Kidney he made some mistakes about statements he made to law enforcement officials and while testifying. He called it "pure accident, just running my mouth."

The jury was shown multiple photographs

Local defense lawyer Shane Bachman, who is assisting Ocala defense attorney Jack Maro, showed the jury a slide presentation including pictures from the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office.

Some of the pictures were of the victim, the 9mm firearm used to killed Bruss, and a machete that the defense argued was used by the victim to threaten Jensen.

Michael A. Knox, a crime scene reconstructionist from Knox & Associates in Jacksonville, testified for the defense. He said he believes Bruss was standing by a recliner when he was shot. Bruss then turned and fell to the ground.

In previous testimony, the jury was told that Bruss was shot six times: four in the back and two in the side. Knox said he was unable to tell if the victim had a machete in either hand. There was no blood on the machete and it wasn't tested to see if anyone had been holding it at the time of the shooting, according to testimony provided in court.

Knox said it took anywhere from a second to a second and a half to fire the six shots.

On cross-examination, Knox acknowledged that Bruss might have been on the ground when Jensen fired some of the shots.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is presiding over the trial.

Another defense witness, Ken Geans, told the jury he was present when Bruss threatened and screamed at Jensen.

Despite the defense's efforts, Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti did not allow Geans to tell the jury additional information: Geans had known Bruss for about 20 years, and Geans advised Jensen against renting to Bruss because of Bruss' reported drug use and violent tendencies.

