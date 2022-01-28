Ocala man, 19, fatally shot while sitting on porch so he could use nearby Hardee's Wi-Fi

A 19-year-old Ocala man was shot and killed late Thursday while he sat on a residential porch along Northwest Sixth Avenue just west of North Pine Avenue. He was there so he could use the Wi-Fi network at the nearby Hardee's restaurant, Ocala police said.

At 11:20 p.m., Ocala Police received a call about shots fired. When they arrived, they searched the area and found a man on a sidewalk not far away on Northwest 10th Street.

The man was bleeding. Law enforcement officials and paramedics performed life saving measures. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified the deceased as Ferron Marquise Williams of Ocala.

This is how the case unfolded

Officers were told Williams was alone, sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 900 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. He did not live there; he was just visiting and accessing the Wi-Fi network of the nearby Hardee's, 908 N. Pine Ave.

Officials said the shots came from the roadway. They're trying to figure out whether Williams was a victim of a drive by shooting, or a person or persons approached Williams and shot him. No arrests had been made as of mid-morning Friday.

The home was struck by bullets. Residents who were inside were not injured, officers said. Police officials said Williams was hit multiple times.

An Ocala Police Department evidence technician takes pictures at a crime scene late Thursday night

After the shooting, officers said, Williams ran and collapsed not far from the residence.

The Ocala Police Department is investigating this fatal shooting

At the crime scene, there were 33 small, yellow crime scene markers, stretching from the residence were Williams was shot to where he was found by first responders. Officials estimate the distance at 200 feet.

The yellow markers placed on the ground marked the blood trail and the location of shell casings.

Using flashlights, officers and detectives searched the area for evidence relating to Williams' killing.

The victim's family came to the scene and they were overwhelmed with grief

Williams' family members came to the scene. Told about his death, they were overcome with grief.

Yellow crime scene markers placed along the roadway on Thursday night as police investigate a murder

As they sobbed and wailed, they said Williams never bothered anyone. They said they don't know why someone would want to kill him, and all Williams does is listen to music.

Anyone with information about Williams' death can call Detective Brandon Sirolli at 369-7183, Crime Stoppers at 368-7867, or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

