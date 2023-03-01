Ocala man, 72, arrested for possessing more than 1 ton of child pornography, deputies say

An Ocala man has been arrested for possessing more than one ton of child pornography, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Zittel, 72, is facing 25 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

In January, detectives received multiple files depicting child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet from IP addresses assigned to Zittel.

A search warrant was obtained for his residence in Ocala and executed on Thursday. Other residents at the home told investigators that Zittel would not allow anyone in his bedroom or office without personally escorting them, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, detectives found pornography, many of which depicted child sexual abuse material.

The prints were arranged into large stacks and boxes throughout Zittel’s bedroom and office, and a printer on his desk displayed obvious signs of heavy use, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said they estimate there were more than 220,000 printed images in Zittel’s possession, weighing about 2,600 pounds.

Detectives seized the printed materials, a computer and a digital storage device. Zittel was arrestead and taken to jail where he remains held on a $250,000 bond.

