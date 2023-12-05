Ocala man accused of killing husband, faking crime scene to appear in court Tuesday

James Tutten
·1 min read

A man accused of killing his husband is expected to hear the official charges against him in court Tuesday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies arrested Herbert Swilley last month.

Back in March, investigators found Timothy Smith dead in an apartment they shared in Ocala.

Read: Deputies: Marion County man drugged, strangled husband before staging fake crime scene

Detectives say Swilley tried to make it look like someone broke in and committed the murder.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories