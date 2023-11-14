Ocala man accused in Monday night shooting that injured two offers a reason he fired shots

Ocala police officers have arrested a man in connection with the Monday night shooting that left two men injured.

Jordan Karod Goodman, 22, of Ocala is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of MDVP with intent to sell.

Each victim was shot in the leg, police said. The injuries are not life threatening. Two vehicles in the area also were hit by gunfire.

Crime scene officials from the OPD collect evidence from a crime scene

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Kwik Stop, 2066 W. Silver Springs Blvd.

One victim identified Goodman as the shooter, police said.

Interview with the defendant

Authorities said an officer was not far away from the shooting site when multiple shots were fired. The officer saw a masked individual, later identified as Goodman, running toward the store.

The officer told Goodman to stop, but he kept running. The officer chased Goodman, who fell. A handgun was near Goodman when he fell, police officials said.

Officers recovered the firearm. They searched Goodman and found drugs.

Goodman was interviewed by Detective Denise Drake. Goodman said he went to the store and, when he exited the building, was shot at by someone in a vehicle. He said he returned fire.

Police officials found close to a dozen shell casings in the parking lot.

Goodman's first appearance court hearing

State records show Goodman was released from prison on May 12. He served time for drugs and a weapons offenses.

Goodman had his first court appearance Tuesday morning. He appeared via Zoom from the Marion County Jail. County Judge Tommy Thompson was at the courthouse.

Assistant State Attorney Jorge Rivera told the court that Goodman has an extensive prior juvenile record. Rivera asked the judge to increase Goodman's bail, considering the seriousness of the charges and the dangers of shooting in public.

The judge agreed and set bail at $47,000. If Goodman bonds out, the judge said, he cannot have any weapons, drugs or ammunition and may not have contact with the victims.

Goodman asked the judge if his bail could be reduced because he has been working, staying out of trouble and doing well. The judge denied the request, telling Goodman he could've killed the victims. Goodman told the judge he doesn't know the men and he's not that type of person.

His next court date is in December.

