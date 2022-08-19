Ocala man arrested, two others also charged in mob boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s murder

Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala was arrested by special agents from FBI Jacksonville in connection with the beating death of organized crime boss, James “Whitey” Bulger.

The arrest was part of a sweeping indictment for three men who are all believed to be connected to Bulger’s death almost four years ago.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a Department of Justice statement, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul “Pauly” J. DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were all charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

McKinnon is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent.

Read: Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and 1980s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival, according to the bureau. He later became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives. Bulger strongly denied ever being a government informant.

FBI Jacksonville thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

Today @FBIJacksonville arrested Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. McKinnon and two others are charged in the @NDWVnews district. Thanks to @ocalapd @MCSOFlorida and @USMarshalsHQ for assistance. https://t.co/7CTDAzSbcs pic.twitter.com/GvXwIPFZWf — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) August 18, 2022

This story is part of wider coverage provided by the Associated Press.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories