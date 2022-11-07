Ocala man driving Porsche accused of intentionally hitting worker directing traffic in work zone

A 76-year-old Ocala man driving a Porsche intentionally struck a traffic control worker who was directing vehicles in a construction zone near Palm Coast, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Allen Steimle was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was released from the Flagler County jail Friday after posting $2,500 bond.

According to body camera video, Steimle denied intentionally striking the worker.

When reached by The News-Journal, Steimle declined comment.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Camino Del Mar Parkway and Granada Drive in the Hammock, according to the release.

The worker for a private company charged with repaving Camino Del Mar Parkway stated he was regulating one-way traffic when he saw a black Porsche Cayenne enter the single lane of travel out of turn, the release stated.

The worker tried to stop the driver to prevent a head-on collision, according to the release.

The worker said the “driver became irate and yelled at (him) before revving the vehicle’s engine and lunging forward, striking the victim in the legs.”

The worker was not seriously injured; after he was struck, he moved out of the Porsche’s path as the driver continued down Granada Drive, the release stated.

According to a charging affidavit, Steimle acknowledged to the worker at the scene that he hit him, but said it was unintentional.

The worker took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate, which helped lead deputies to a home on San Marco Court where Steimle was located and arrested.

When questioned, Steimle denied intentionally striking the worker, whom he said ran up to the car.

“He ran right up to the car and hit the front of the car,” Steimle said in the body camera video.

Steimle said the car might have moved or lunged forward in the confusion.

“Why would I run over somebody?” Steimle said. "I mean, that's just, somebody maybe is looking, I'm driving a nice car, maybe taking advantage of the situation."

The deputy said he spoke to other witnesses "who both describe the same exact incident" as the traffic control worker.

In the press release, Staly stated the driver got a ride to the county jail, which the sheriff calls “the Green Roof Inn.”

“Although no one enjoys waiting in road construction traffic, following the directions of traffic safety workers is necessary to ensure everyone’s safety,” Staly stated. “Thankfully, the injuries the victim sustained in this case were not life-threatening and the driver’s impatience got him a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ocala man driving Porsche accused of hitting worker directing traffic