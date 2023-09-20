Ocala man found driving car of Gainesville man who was shot to death on Sunday

A 28-year-old Ocala man was taken into custody Monday after he was found driving a vehicle owned by a Gainesville man who was shot to death Sunday evening at Cynthia Chestnut Park, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Javon Barclay has not been charged in the shooting death of 44-year-old Johnny Walker as of Wednesday, Alachua County court records show. He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving while his license is suspended or revoked − his third such offense. He also has a warrant out in Marion County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Is your favorite on the list?: 6 Alachua County restaurants fail inspection; 1 temporarily shut down

According to the social media post, a gold BMW owned by Walker was missing from the scene of the Sunday shooting at 2315 SE 35th St. in Gainesville.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Ocala Police Department that the BMW was seen traveling north on U.S. Highway 441.

Deputies from both Alachua and Marion counties began staging along U.S. 441 and located the vehicle at 10:16 a.m. After a failed traffic stop, a detective used a P.I.T. technique to stop the vehicle and take Barclay into custody.

Barclay is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Walker, who was found Sunday at 6:43 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Walker was transported to the UF Health Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Ocala man a person of interest in fatal Gainesville shooting