Ocala man gets 10-year prison term for attempted murder in 2018 shooting

A convicted felon accepted a plea bargain Wednesday and was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for attempted second-degree murder.

Samuel Alexander Glover's plea bargain also covered his other charges: aggravated battery with great bodily harm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 32-year-old Summerfield man was taken into custody following the beating and shooting of a man in October 2018.

If he had gone to trial and was found guilty, Glover could have faced up to 45 years behind bars. Glover has 466 days of credit for time already spent at the jail.

Also part of the deal: Glover cannot have contact with the victim, must submit a DNA sample, and must pay fines and court costs.

In court, Glover's lawyer, D. Gary Lashley Jr. from Orlando, told Circuit Judge Peter Brigham that his client has a federal drug case against him and he's facing anywhere from 20 to 30 years in prison.

Glover's sentencing for the federal case is expected sometime soon, the lawyer said.

Given a chance to speak, Glover declined. Assistant State Attorney Cindy Harper was the prosecutor present at the hearing.

Glover's arrest

Glover was arrested in April 2019. He posted bond and was released, jail records show. In August, a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing. Three months later, he was released on a $35,000 bond, according to jail documents. Records indicate he was picked up in August 2021 for failure to appear.

Since then, Glover has been locked up at the jail. State records show Glover has served time in prison.

Sheriff's Office officials said nearly four years ago, a man told them that he went to a residence located in the16600 block of Southeast 102nd Court Road. There, he was hit in the face by Glover, who was armed with a firearm.

The man said Glover poured rubbing alcohol on one of his eyes and his wounds. The victim said he and Glover were fighting and during the scuffle, he jumped through a window. As he was running away, the man said, Glover shot him.

Deputies met with the victim at a local hospital. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and the left side of his face was swollen, authorities said.

A second person believed to be involved in the reported incident was charged. The charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence and the victim's statements.

