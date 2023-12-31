Ocala man was playing around with a gun and it fired. Now he's charged with manslaughter.

Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another man in southwest Marion County on Saturday.

Abraham Bordas was charged with manslaughter and booked into the Marion County Jail on Saturday night. Bordas, 22, of Ocala, was released at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday after posting a $30,000 bond.

Authorities said Bordas was visiting a residence in the 2200 block of Southwest 146th Avenue Road, which is outside the city limits of Dunnellon. There was a firearm in the home and Bordas was reportedly playing around with the weapon when it went off, sheriff's officials said.

A man was hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where he died. Officials said Bordas and the victim, who lived at the residence, knew each other. The victim's name was not released pending family notification.

Locally, Bordas doesn't have a criminal record.

