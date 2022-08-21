Ocala man sentenced to 10 years in 2017 crash that killed three family members

The man behind the wheel of a tow truck that plowed into a vehicle and killed three family members in January 2017, has been sentenced by a judge.

Local court records show Travis Lee Johnson pleaded no contest Thursday and was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon on three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide.

The court documents state that Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of probation. His probation and prison time are to run together, according to records. He has three days of credit from the Marion County Jail.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials work on the wreckage of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the triple fatal accident on County Road 326 in Anthony on Jan. 22, 2017.

Feds: FBI arrests man in Ocala in connection with 2018 beating death of mobster Whitey Bulger

Trial: Another trial, another conviction and life prison term for death of homeless Ocala man

More: Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

Johnson, 37, had been out on $137,500 bail and was returned to the local jail after his court hearing. He was sent to the jail and will stay there until it's time for him to be transported to a prison facility. As of Sunday, Johnson was still at the jail.

Along with his prison sentence, Johnson was placed on drug offender probation and has to do random drug screening twice a month at his own expense. He cannot consume any illegal drugs, alcohol or obtain any medications without a prescription.

Johnson's driver's license was permanently revoked.

Local lawyer Mark Shelnut represented Johnson at the hearing that was held on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials arrested Johnson in September 2017. The crash occurred months earlier in January 2017 along County Road 326, near Northeast 25th Avenue.

Troopers said Johnson, of Ocala, was driving a tow truck west on County Road 326, when it veered off the roadway onto the south shoulder. The truck returned to the road and struck a sport utility vehicle.

Story continues

William H. "Bill" McCullough, 61, his wife, Renee, 56, and their 31-year-old son, Ryan, died in the crash, FHP officials said. The family is from DeLeon Springs.

The elder McCullough ran unsuccessfully against then-Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis the year before.

Authorities said Johnson was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash.

Other hearings

In other court news, Rico Richardson entered a no contest plea and received five years in prison for lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older. A charge of lewd lascivious battery on a child was dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.

Richardson has 1,094 days of credit from the jail. Aside from his prison term, Richardson must serve two years probation, register as a sexual offender and cannot have any contact with the victim.

The 38-year-old Ocala man was arrested in 2018 on a warrant for touching and molesting a girl.

In a separate case, prosecutors declined to move forward with a charge of lewd lascivious battery on a child 12-16 against Jesse Adcock.

Adcock, 35, of Umatilla, was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. He was taken into custody in late 2019.

According to a court filing, State Attorney's Office officials said "after evaluating the witness testimony including deposition testimony, and all other evidence in this case, the state has determined that the likelihood of a conviction at trial is remote."

— Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Tow truck driver sentenced to 10 years in fatal 2017 crash in Ocala