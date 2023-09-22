Ocala man sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for 2020 vehicular homicide

An Ocala man who last month pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide was sentenced by a judge, in accordance with a plea bargain, to nine and a half years in prison.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti made the announcement during a change of plea hearing held Thursday at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Family and friends of John Lento, the victim, and the defendant, Edward Taylor Hill, sat near each other in the courtroom. Both cried at the conclusion of the hearing. Hill has 40 days of credit for time already served at the county jail.

Hill's family and friends declined comment to a Star-Banner reporter. David Mengers, an Ocala lawyer, represented Hill at the hearing.

The 2020 crash

Ocala police officials said Hill was driving a Hyundai Elantra west on West Silver Springs Boulevard and failed to stop at a red light at Southwest 27th Avenue. The car struck the side of another car that was traveling north on Southwest 27th Avenue.

One of two cars involved in a 2020 crash that killed one person and injured another.

Lento, 31, was driving the second car. He was taken to HCA Florida Ocala, where he died.

Hill went to the same hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Police officials said Hill, then 19, was on his way to work. Lento was going home from work. The crash occurred in June 2020, shortly before 7 a.m. Hill is now 22.

An investigation of the crash showed Hill's vehicle was traveling at 77 mph upon impact. A recording device in the vehicle indicates that his Hyundai was traveling at 70 mph seconds before the crash. Police officials said there was no indication that the driver attempted to brake or stop.

The speed limit for both Southwest 27th Avenue and the boulevard in that area is 45 mph.

Officers said when the light turned green for northbound traffic on Southwest 27th Avenue, the Hyundai was 827 feet away from the intersection.

Overcome with grief

Neither Hill, who appeared via Zoom from the county jail, nor his family spoke at the hearing.

Though Lento's father, Lawrence, had a prepared statement, he was unable to read it aloud in court because he was overcome with grief.

Ocala police officials said this is one of two vehicles involved in a deadly crash in 2020.

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney read the document aloud to the court. It states that the victim was a gentle soul who enjoyed helping people. It mentions that Hill had no excuse for what he did and if he wants to say he's sorry, don't bother because his apology is not accepted.

Lento's father said Hill should've admitted guilt immediately. Hill turned himself in to law enforcement officials a little more than a month after the crash.

The letter states that Hill took a great person from his family and no amount of time in prison would be enough.

Nitta Federici, a friend of the victim, told Hill he made a poor decision. While Hill will have a chance to see his family, the Lentos will never have John in their lives again.

Federici said they only get tears and to remember Lento in their memories. She said they need to heal and they still don't understand why Hill was in a rush that day. She added while she doesn't think of Hill as a horrible person, the crash he caused killed the person they loved.

She said even though she doesn't hate Hill, she hates the situation because she will never see Lento again.

