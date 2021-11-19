Ocala murder defendant back in jail, this time accused of bilking bank

Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
An Ocala man who still has a pending murder charge from more than two years ago is back in jail again, this time accused of bilking a bank out of thousands of dollars.

Ocala lawyer Bill Ramputi said his client Shannon Montgomery showed up for a pre-trial conference on Thursday for his second-degree murder case. A warrant for organized fraud was served on Montgomery at that time.

Montgomery is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail.

Ocala police were told in September that six men, including Montgomery, opened an account at a credit union using fraudulent checks. After depositing the checks, cash was removed from the bank's ATM.

Officers were told that the fake checks totaled $22,302.95, and the bank lost a little more than $20,000.

Arrest warrants were issued, and four of the six suspects have been arrested.

Ocala Police Department
The crime happened while Montgomery was out of jail on bond in the second-degree murder case.

That case dates to April 2019, when police investigated the shooting death of Gerod Rawls at Northwest 20th Avenue and 12th Street.

Police said there had been a block party at the location. A grand jury eventually indicted Montgomery, who was arrested in July of that year. He has pleaded not guilty.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bank fraud charge lodged against Ocala man with pending murder case

