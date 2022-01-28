Ocala: One felony case resolved with plea deal, another dropped when victim can't be found

Two men facing jury trial this week resolved their cases: one with a plea bargain and other with charges being dropped.

William Daniel Methvin pleaded no contest to four counts of grand theft and was sentenced to a 49-month prison term. The 41-year-old Ocala man also must submit a DNA sample and pay fines and court costs.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham presided over the hearing and would've been the judge if a trial was required.

Going to prison: 10-year prison term for woman, 44, convicted of sex abuse of a child

Couple going away: Boyfriend and girlfriend sentenced to long prison terms in child sex case

Failed attempt: Man serving life in prison for robbery fails in effort for release

Methvin was arrested in late 2018 and accused of stealing a Caterpillar brand skid steer model 257-D from a construction site off East State Road 40.

Before that arrest, Methvin had been taken into custody twice by sheriff's detectives and accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of heavy equipment.

Charges dropped against Terry Ray White

In the second case, court documents show that charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and sexual battery against Terry Ray White were dropped when prosecutors could not locate the victim.

White was arrested in early 2019 and accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a woman. Deputies working the case said it was the worst beating they had ever seen.

White, who had been at the Marion County Jail since October 2019, was released.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Prison in grand theft case, but charges dropped in Ocala sex assault