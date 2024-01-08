Ocala police make arrest in deadly mall shooting
Ocala police make arrest in deadly mall shooting
Ocala police make arrest in deadly mall shooting
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.
From the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial to an arrest in the Gilgo Beach murders, it was another shocking, twisting year for true crime.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
Colorado's Supreme Court just banned former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in the March 5 Republican presidential primary using a rarely used U.S. Constitution clause. Here's what that means and what's next.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.