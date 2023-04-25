Ocala police arrest man they say attempted to burn down area hospital

Police arrested a man they say started several fires at ACA West Marion Hospital and at neighboring properties Sunday evening.

David Holmes, 32, faces two charges of arson of a hospital, two more charges of arson of a dwelling and wooded area and a fifth charge of battery on an emergency medical worker.

Several units from Ocala and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the call at the hospital at 4600 SW 46th Court around 7:08 p.m. Sunday.

A hospital employee was notified of a fire on the fifth floor of the hospital. She told police she grabbed a fire extinguisher and headed toward the fire.

She said she observed a man, later identified as David Holmes, 32, get off the first-floor elevator, walk over to the help desk and grab several newspapers. He entered the restrooms, came back and grabbed a box of disposable face masks and began setting it on fire with a lighter.

Police interviewed another witness, a woman who rode down the elevator with the man. She was visiting a patient in the hospital and began making small talk, including how cold her friend’s room was.

“At least it’s warm in the elevator,” she said.

He replied, “It’s about to get a whole lot hotter here, too," the report said.

When the elevator reached the first floor, she witnessed the incident with the employee being hit with a box of face masks and a phone.

A security guard on the first floor observed Holmes yelling, igniting the face masks and throwing the phone at the employee. He said Holmes also set fire to newspapers on top of a podium in the vestibule.

The guard put out fires started with newspapers in the first-floor restrooms. He showed police surveillance video of Holmes wearing a yellow shirt entering the fifth-floor restroom, and then a coffee area just out of camera view.

Police responding to the call also received a report about a fire set behind Rasmussen College, at 4755 SW 46th Court. Another call went out about plywood over the window of a house being set on fire at 4510 SW 46th St. The officer extinguished that fire.

Police found a backpack and a yellow shirt in a driveway at 4671 SW 44th Court.

After talking with witnesses and reviewing security video, Holmes was arrested in a nearby AT&T parking lot, according to the arrest report.

The woman in the elevator could not identify Holmes but did recognize the shirt. Holmes was not wearing a shirt when he was arrested. The backpack contained Bic packaging and a black lighter. A Bic lighter was found in Holmes’ pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police questioned Holmes but stopped when he requested a lawyer. His bond is set at $45,000 and remains in custody.

