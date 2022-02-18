Ocala police arrest man in connection with June 2021 shooting

Ocala police officers have apprehended a man wanted in connection with the June shooting of another man near a northwest Ocala residence.

Carlos Juan-Lantavious McDonald was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and taken to the Marion County Jail shortly after midnight Wednesday. Officers said McDonald was a passenger in the vehicle.

McDonald appeared in front of County Judge Lori Cotton on Thursday morning on a charge of attempt to commit premeditated murder. Jail records show McDonald has probation violations. State records indicate he served time in prison for drugs and is presently on felony probation for burglary and battery.

The 31-year-old Ocala man told the judge that he was going to hire a lawyer to represent him. In the hearing, McDonald talked over the judge, interrupted her multiple times, laughed and talked with other inmates while the judge was speaking. At one point, he told the judge he wanted to return to his jail pod so he could sleep.

The prosecutor asked that McDonald be held without bail, and she agreed. His next court date is scheduled for March.

A possible motive for the shooting

Officers in mid-June 2021 were called to Northwest 17th Avenue and Second Street in response to a shooting. The victim, identified only as an adult man, was found on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times in the arm and chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives were told that the shooting may have been connected to the death of Zion Willis, a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot a month earlier at the Pilot gas station on County Road 484 just west of Interstate 75.

The State Attorney's Office has since ruled Willis' shooting may have been a case of self-defense, and to date no one has been arrested.

In the June case, detectives continued to investigate and eventually identified McDonald as a suspect.

