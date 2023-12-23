Ocala police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting at a Burger King

An Ocala police detective arrested a man Saturday in connection to a shooting at a Burger King.

The Ocala Police Department said 21-year-old David Smith III was charged with murder in the third degree in the murder of 28-year-old Jose Valliant for a “drug deal gone wrong.”

According to police, the shooting happened Nov. 3 at the location on 2301 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.

Read: Police investigating deadly shooting at Ocala Burger King

Investigators said Smith was already in jail for other felony charges when he was arrested.

The charges included drug trafficking and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.