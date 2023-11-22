Ocala police arrest suspect in New Year’s Day shooting that left 2 dead, 4 others injured

Ocala police have arrested one of the people they say fired into a crowd at a New Year’s Day block party in Ocala, killing two people and injuring four others.

Police responded to the 1600 block of SW 5th Street around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of a shooting at a party where approximately 100 people were present.

31-year-old Davonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Van Croskey were killed in the shooting. Four other people were also treated for gunshot wounds and survived.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Lebron Jones for his involvement in the shooting.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and the surviving victims, police weren’t able to identify any of the shooters. An anonymous tip eventually led police to Jones, who was found to be in possession of a gun that was later matched to shell casings at the shooting scene.

Investigators determined Jones was a part of a group that started the “ambush” shooting into the crowd at the block party, leading to the deaths of Harris and Van Croskey, as well as the injuries to the four surviving victims.

Jones was taken into custody early Wednesday morning by Ocala patrol officers. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and four counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Jones is being held in the Marion Count jail on no bond.

Two people who attended the party and were identified by investigators as shooters who returned fire have not been charged.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

They’re encouraging anyone with information on the case that may help detectives to submit an anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Marion County by dialing **TIPS or online here.

