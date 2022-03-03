Ocala police arrest three adults accused of sexual battery on a child younger than 12

Ocala police arrested a man and two women on Wednesday on charges that they sexually battered a child younger than 12.

The abuse happened inside a home in the 1300 block of Northeast 22nd Street, police said. They raided the house on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant.

Detective Austin Ridge told the five adults who were inside the home why police had arrived. The detective was told that four of the five adults – three women and one man – were involved in what was described as "a group relationship."

Those five adults inside the house were Zachary Wayne Turpin, 28; Annabelle Riquelle Lagiglia, 26; Kendra Marie Long, 28; a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man who does chores and watches the children.

The latter two were not taken into custody, so the Star-Banner is withholding their names. Turpin, Lagiglia and Long were each charged with sexual battery on a child and transported to the Marion County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

This case traces back to Feb. 3

In his report, Ridge said officers were notified about the sexual battery allegations after the child was interviewed by Child Protection Center officials a month ago.

At that time, two other children who lived at the home, both age 3, were removed by the Department of Children and Families and Ocala police detectives.

On that same day, Feb. 3, jail records show Long and Turpin were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia. They were released from jail on Feb. 8 after each posted a $5,000 bond.

Local court records show the cases against Long and Turpin are ongoing, although the drug paraphernalia offenses have been dropped by prosecutors.

The victim in this case says she was assaulted multiple times

Ridge reviewed the victim's interview. She said she had been the victim of numerous sexual offenses since she was 8. She said the last incident occurred in December. The report does not say how old she is now.

She said Turpin would force her to have sex with him, and Lagiglia and Long would take turns molesting her, as well.

The minor said Long, Lagiglia and the third woman would walk around naked and the women would have sex with Turpin.

The women wore leashes and dog-type collars and only Turpin had the key, officers were told.

The girl said they watched movies that were not suitable for children. She said Long has been hit because she's "not always the best listener," according to the arrest report.

Officers said they found a variety of sex toys and drugs inside the residence, including cocaine, fentanyl and alprazolam.

