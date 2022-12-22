Ocala police ask the public for assistance in death investigation

Ocala Police Department detectives are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate the death of a man whose body was discovered on the side of a roadway Thursday.

Police officials said at 8:23 a.m., a man driving along Northwest 14th Street Road, not far from North Magnolia Avenue, called and told a dispatcher he saw a person on the grassy shoulder, not far from the two-lane road.

Officers went to the location, a wooded area not far from NW Fourth Avenue, and found the person deceased. Major Crimes detectives were called to investigate.

Ocala police officials said this is general area where a man was found deceased on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the victim was clothed and did not have any identification on him. His family has not yet been notified.

Officers are not releasing any other information about the incident. It has been classified as a death investigation.

OPD officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (352) 369-7000. People also can contact Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP (7867) or www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Body found along road in NW Ocala; detectives seek public's assistance