Ocala police charge suspect in 2022 shooting death of teen with autism

More than a year after a teenager with autism was shot and killed for no apparent reason, Ocala police say they’ve caught the man responsible.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Just before 11:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 27, 2022, Ocala police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the 900 block of NW 6th Ave. reporting gunshots being fired.

READ: Police: Body of missing St. Petersburg toddler recovered, father charged with murder

Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Ferron Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later died there.

Before the shooting, police said Williams was sitting outside on a friend’s porch so that the could use the public Wi-Fi from a nearby restaurant, and didn’t appear to have any problems with anyone.

At the time, police said Williams appeared to be a completely innocent murder victim.

READ: Man arrested in the deadly shooting of a Casselberry father, entertainment promoter

On Friday, 14 months after the shooting, police announced the arrest of 20-year old Geremy Doel Navarro.

Police have not said exactly how they developed Navarro as a suspect or what the motive for the shooting may have been.

Navarro was booked into the Marion County jail Friday afternoon on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. He’s being held there on no bond.

READ: Orange County task force meets again to address gun violence

“I want to commend the tireless dedication of our detectives who have worked diligently for the past 14 months to bring closure to the heinous murder of 19-year-old Ferron Williams,” Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said in a statement. “Their persistence in this investigation has led to the arrest of Geremy Navarro and I am proud to say that justice will finally be served.”

Geremy Navarro, 20, charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Ferron Williams

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



