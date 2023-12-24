Ocala Police Department names suspect in Paddock Mall shooting

Ocala police officials have obtained an arrest warrant for the person they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon.

If caught, police officials said, Albert James Shell Jr., 39, will be charged with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

David Nathaniel Barron, 40, was fatally shot in a common area of the mall. Officers said Barron was targeted, and the reported shooter, dressed in black and wearing some type of mask, escaped from the scene.

A woman also was shot in the leg, police said.

Officers rushed to the mall shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they were called about multiple shots fired. The call was about an active shooter. When officers arrived, they discovered there was no active shooter but a shooting had occurred.

Barron's body was discovered inside the mall.

Records show Shell has spent time in prison for drugs possession, fleeing and eluding and retail theft. Released in July 2021, Shell was convicted of driving on a suspended driver's license in 2022 and in 2023 was picked up twice on multiple charges that includes burglary, aggravated battery and kidnapping.

The 39-year-old Ocala man was presently out of jail on bond.

Ocala police officials said if anyone knows about Shell's whereabouts and the information leads them to an arrest, he or she will be paid $5,000. Call (352) 656-6137 with any such tips.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

