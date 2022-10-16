Ocala Police Department: Pedestrian hit and killed Friday night along U.S. 441

A 32-year-old Ocala man walking with an electric scooter, was hit and killed by a vehicle on a busy roadway on Friday night in Ocala.

Ocala police officials said a Nissan Altima, driven by a 27-year-old Ocala man, was traveling north in the outside lane on U.S. 441.

The victim was walking north on the outside shoulder in the 4200 block of U.S. 441 with the electric vehicle, according to police.

'We're removing the barriers'More: Ocala battles against drug overdose deaths and addiction

Ocala courts: Man withdraws plea in sex case; another has bail reduced on weapons charge

The final report: Feds explain 2020 plane crash that killed Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

Authorities said the car struck the pedestrian from behind shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials said the driver stopped and tried to help the man. Emergency personnel were called to the scene.

The man with the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police do not believe speed was a factor. Authorities said the victim was wearing dark clothing, and the roadway was dark at the time of the crash.

Friday's death was the 14th traffic fatality of the year in Ocala. In 2021, police officials reported 15 traffic deaths.

— Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Pedestrian dies Friday night after being hit by vehicle, OPD reports