Ocala Police to host community meeting for people traumatized by Paddock Mall shooting incident

The Ocala Police Department has organized a community meeting meant to help people who have been affected by the Dec. 23 shooting at Paddock Mall.

A 40-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting.

The Ocala Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday as people were still Christmas shopping.

The call was initially dispatched as an “active shooter” situation in the mall, prompting a heavy police response and an evacuation of the mall.

Police say they ultimately determined there was no active shooter, but that a shooting had occurred inside the mall.

In conjunction with the non-profit Florida Crisis Response Team, Ocala police have organized an informational community support meeting to “help participants understand their reactions to the tragedy, learn effective coping methods, and access local resources to help themselves and their loved ones.”

The Crisis Response Team is a statewide program that trains volunteers to respond locally to mass casualty incidents or natural disasters.

Representatives from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection will also be present. They specialize in providing a safe environment for children to discuss abuse.

The community meeting is being held on Jan.4 in the Community Room at Ocala Police Department Headquarters, located at 402 S. Pine Ave. It’s free to attend.

For more information, contact the Ocala Police Department’s Victim Advocate Unit at (352) 369-7139.

Police say they’re still searching for the shooting suspect, identified as 39-year-old Albert Shell Jr.

They’re offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

