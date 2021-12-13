Ocala police internal panels agree: Sergeant was justified in firing shot at fleeing man

A supervisor who fired a shot at an armed man fleeing from a crime scene a few months ago has been cleared by his agency of any wrongdoing.

Members of two panels at the Ocala Police Department who reviewed video and read the reports concluded that Sgt. Connor Tuck did not violate any agency directives or rules.

The State Attorney's Office previously ruled that the officer was legally justified in shooting.

The man at whom Tuck shot, Dallas Avery Dothard, 23, is charged with resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is pending.

The shooting in question happened on Sept. 16 in southwest Ocala

On Sept. 16, Ocala police officers went to Promenade of Ocala apartments, located off Southwest 27th Avenue, to investigate a fight. Though officers did not not see a fight, they were told that someone was on the premises with a gun.

Searching the area, an officer saw two people. One of them, a teenager, was apprehended. The other, later identified as Dothard, ran.

Officers said Dothard reached toward his waistband while being chased by Tuck.

During the pursuit, Tuck ordered Dothard to stop numerous times, but Dothard ignored him, according to the officer's body camera video.

At one point during the chase, Dothard fell down. When he got up, police officials said, he had a firearm. He threw the gun and continued running.

The video shows Dothard falling a second time. Officers said he picked up the gun and the supervisor fired a shot, which missed.

Dothard was then captured by another officer.

The prosecutor's office said the Ocala police sergeant was legally justified in shooting

The State Attorney's Office said the officer was "in reasonable fear for his own safety," according to its written findings. The report cited Florida statutes that authorize a law enforcement officer to use deadly force when he or she feels the need to defend themselves or protect someone while making an arrest.

Ocala Police officials did not ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which normally investigates officer-involved shootings, to be involved in this case. When asked why, they said no one was injured and, after reviewing the facts of the case and the body camera video, they didn't believe the sergeant had violated any policy.

The OPD Disposition Panel reviewed the case and found no wrongdoing

The OPD's disposition panel said in its report that it could not find any violation of agency directives or procedures.

The department's directive authorizes a sworn officer to use deadly force when he or she "reasonably believes that such force is immediately reasonable to defend himself or another person from death or great bodily harm and when the subject has the ability, opportunity, and intent to cause death or great bodily harm to the officer or others."

The panel's report states that Dothard "had the ability and opportunity to cause immediate danger" to the officer and residents at the complex.

"In the moment that Dothard picks up the firearm for the last time, that movement to throw the firearm could have easily been a turn and shoot situation toward Sgt. Tuck," the report notes.

The panel members were Maj. Greg Martin and directors Lyn Cole and Joshua Sasso.

Maj. Steve Cuppy, who's in charge of the patrol division, said in his report that he agrees with the disposition panel and found that no department directives were violated.

The OPD Shooting Review Board also found no wrongdoing

The Ocala Police Department's Shooting Review Board also examined the case. Board members are tasked with reviewing and evaluating each incident involving the use of force by an officer that results in death, serious bodily injury or an officer discharging his or her gun.

Two internal panels from the Ocala Police Department have cleared a sergeant who shot, and missed, when chasing a suspect in September.

Members of that board said they "found no issue with the Department Directives related to Use of Force by Sgt. Tuck and makes no further recommendations related to Department Directives."

It also did not find any training issues related to the officer's actions.

The board members were Cuppy; Sgts. Mark Hoover, Jeff Hurst and John Hilton and Training Officer Brennan Grady.

Tuck does not have any incidents involving officer-related shootings, police officials said.

Dallas Dothard explained what he did on the day in question

As reported in Dothard's arrest report, the defendant said he went to the apartment complex that day to look for his wallet, which he had lost two months before.

He said he saw officers in the area and, when an officer told him to stop, he ran because he was scared.

He denied having a gun, even though the gun was shown on the body camera video.

Dothard has bonded out of the Marion County Jail and awaits resolution of his criminal case. He declined comment to a Star-Banner reporter at his residence. Locally, he doesn't have a criminal record.

