Ocala police investigate two shootings, one of them fatal

Ocala police detectives are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, that occurred within the past several days, and are following up on human remains found recently in a wooded area. Here's what we know:

First shooting

Shooting: The first shooting occurred on Feb. 3 in the 1700 block of Northwest First Street.

Time: Officers said they were notified at 9:42 p.m.

What happened? Police officials said when they arrived at the location, they found the victim and provided life-saving measures.

Is the victim still alive? No. The person was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he later was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim? Troyrelle Dacosta Bell, 38, of Ocala.

Is there a motive for the shooting? At this point, detectives are trying to put the pieces together to determine a motive.

Contact information for tipsters: Call Detective Dylan Grosso at (352) 369-7147, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

The second shooting

Where was the second shooting? Hickory Knoll Apartments, 507 NE 22nd Ave., Ocala.

Was anyone injured? No.

When did it happened? Monday afternoon.

What happened? Police officials said they were told a man fired shots at a group of people gathered outside of an apartment. The gunman fled the scene. Detective Austin Ridge is investigating.

Is the shooting related to the Feb. 3 shooting death? No. The investigation is ongoing.

Skeletal remains

Where? 400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, which is a homeless camp, officers said.

What was found? A skull and upper torso. The bones were scattered and were recovered during the search, authorities said.

Is the find suspicious? No signs of foul play have been detected, police officials said.

Who made the discovery and when? A homeless person on Jan. 30, and that individual contacted law enforcement officials.

What's the next step? Officials at the Medical Examiner's Office will try to identify the person and authorities will try and notify family members.

Do anyone know if the remains are from a man or woman? No.

