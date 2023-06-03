Ocala police at the scene of a shooting where an officer shot and killed a man Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at the Home Depot off State Road 200 in Ocala, just past Interstate 75.

The victim has not been identified and police are currently conducting an investigation.

Ocala police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on State Road 200 in Ocala where a man was shot and killed June 3, 2023.

Witnesses at the scene say the man was was in his white sedan yelling on the phone minutes before the shooting.

James Whirle, 65, of Dunnellon, said he was parked just five spaces away and was into the store. Once inside, he heard a chashier yelling that a shooting occurred and he went to take cover.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala police officer shoots, kills man in Home Depot parking lot