Ocala police officers involved in deadly June shooting back to work; investigation ongoing

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the Home Depot parking lot several months ago.

With the probe ongoing, some new details have been released. Here's a look:

What happened?

Ocala Police were called to the Home Depot parking lot, 3300 SW 35th Terrace, off State Road 200 close to Interstate 75, on June 3 shortly before 9 a.m. because a woman was concerned about her son making suicidal threats.

The mother provided a description of her son and his vehicle to a dispatcher.

Police officers tried talking to the driver, but he started firing a gun and they returned fire. The officers hit the man, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Witnesses told Star-Banner reporters that the man was acting strangely. One witness said the man fired first at the officers.

Who was involved in the shooting?

Authorities have identified the officers as Jesus Santiago, 46, Jason Santos, 27, and Ferdinand Collazo, 38. According to police, Santiago has been with the department for five years, Santos for three years and Collazo for eight years.

The officers have been assigned to administrative duties and won't return to the road until FDLE agents and the State Attorney's Office conclude the investigation.

The man shot and killed has been identified as Robert Francisco Gonzalez, 41. Ocala police officials said the three officers have not been involved in any prior shootings.

Where's the investigation?

Prosecutors said they have not yet received a report from FDLE. Once they do, they will determine whether the use of deadly force was legally justified.

Police officials also will conduct their own investigation. They will determine, for example, whether any policies or procedures were violated. Also, an internal shooting review board will carefully examine the case to see if any practices can be improved.

The officers are represented by local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow. The attorney said he's waiting on the FDLE report and the SAO. Sparrow said his clients are doing as well as can be considering the circumstances.

Last police shooting?

Records show the last time an OPD officer was involved in a fatal shooting was in January 2017, when three officers fired on Kevin Tree when he pointed a gun at them inside a hotel off South Pine Avenue. The officers were not charged with any crime; prosecutors ruled they were lawfully defending themselves. The officers were called to the hotel because the 54-year-old man had threatened to commit suicide.

