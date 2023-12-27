Ocala police release new images of man suspected of taking evidence from mall shooting

Police in Ocala are searching for two men after a deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall over the weekend.

The suspected gunman, Albert Shell Jr., is still at large, but another man is also wanted by law enforcement.

Police said an unidentified man took Shell’s red hat from the crime scene after the shooting.

There is now a $3,000 reward being offered for information leading to his whereabouts.

The deadly shooting took a man’s life and injured a woman at the mall on Saturday.

Since then, a $10,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of Shell.

The man who took Shell’s hat has been another puzzle for detectives working the case.

Police said they are unsure why the man took evidence from an active crime scene.

Police believe the hat could contain DNA evidence that could be use to bring the suspected gunman to justice.

Anyone with information on either Shell or the unidentified man is asked to call the Ocala Police Department.

