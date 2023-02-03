Ocala police search for man after elderly woman assaulted with screwdriver during sexual attack

Police in Ocala said they are searching for a man after an elderly woman was attacked.

Officers said the man is considered a person of interest after an 80-year-old cancer patient was the victim of a sexual assault.

Police said the woman was attacked Wednesday at the Saddleworth Green apartments.

Detectives said someone went into the victim’s home and assaulted her.

Investigators said they have surveillance video of a man poking the victim with a screwdriver.

Officers are offering a cash reward to whoever leads them to this person of interest.

