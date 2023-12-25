Ocala police search for person who took evidence from Paddock Mall shooting crime scene

The Ocala Police Department is looking for the person who took crucial evidence from a deadly shooting over the weekend.

According to police, a person took a red hat that belonged to the shooter.

Investigators said the person faces felony charges for tampering with evidence from the crime scene.

Read: Ocala police urge missing evidence be returned in connection to Paddock Mall shooting

Police said Albert Shell Jr. is accused of shooting a man and woman at the Paddock Mall on Saturday in what they believe was a targeted incident. The man, David Nathaniel Barron, died, and the woman was injured.

There is an arrest warrant for Shell Jr. on first-degree murder charges.

Read: Ocala police identify murder suspect in Paddock Mall shooting

If you know who the person who took the red hat is, call 352-656-6137 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or **TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Read: Paddock Mall closed while Ocala police continue to search for person of interest in deadly shooting

The Ocala Police Department has identified the suspect in the Paddock Mall shooting.

Police are hoping the public will help them identify the gunman who killed a man and hurt a woman at the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

In this screengrab from video provided by WKMG/ClickOrlando, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken speaks during a news conference following a fatal shooting in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (WKMG/ClickOrlando via AP)

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? This person tampered with crucial evidence by taking the shooter's red hat from the crime scene at the Paddock Mall. That hat may contain valuable DNA evidence. pic.twitter.com/v0QlRuVGLH — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 25, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.