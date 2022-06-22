Ocala police searching for missing woman

Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police said Grace Michelle Mancell Slane was reported missing on June 3, but her last known contact was May 9.

Her family is concerned because they haven’t heard from her or seen her on social media and she typically speaks with them often.

Slane, who goes by the nickname “Gracie,” allegedly last stayed at the Budget Inn on South Pine Avenue in Ocala.

She has multiple tattoos, including the name “Joshua” on her chest and tattoos on her shoulders and calves.

Slane has been known to use drugs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS.

