Ocala police seek man wanted on child pornography charges

The Ocala Police Department is asking for help tracking down the suspect in a months-long child pornography investigation.

The investigation began back in December when an Ocala police detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 70-year-old Ron Richard Malara.

After months of complex work obtaining the necessary data from social media companies, internet service providers, and other tech companies, the police department was able to secure a search warrant for Malara’s home.

Police say they searched the home on March 9 and found additional electronic devices with emails linked to Malara that contained child pornography.

However, police did not find Malara at the home and haven’t been able to locate him since then.

Malara has a warrant out for his warrant for nine counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The police department is asking anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 352-369-7000 or to contact your local law enforcement agency.

