Ocala police: Two street racers, going over 90 mph, caused fatal crash on SR 200 in October

Ocala police officials have arrested two men and accused them of vehicular homicide and street racing in connection with a crash that killed one man and injured several other people in October on State Road 200 in front of Red Lobster.

Both men were driving in excess of 90 mph on SR 200 just before the collision, police said.

Mauricio Medina was picked up by officers on Tuesday at his job without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail. He is charged with vehicular homicide, racing on a highway and reckless driving.

Medina, of Silver Springs Shores, appeared in front of County Judge Robert Landt for his first appearance on Wednesday.

His bail was set at $17,000, which was reduced from the original total of $32,000. The judge told Medina that he cannot drive a vehicle without court approval, must surrender his passport to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and must take a random drug and alcohol test at his own expense.

The next court date for the 52-year-old, who told the judge he plans to hire a lawyer, is scheduled for February.

A second man, 30-year-old Joshua Jacob Jones, was taken into custody by police officials at his job and transported to the county jail. His bail has been set at $32,000. The Marion Oaks man face similar charges as Medina.

OPD's report on the Oct. 12, 2021 crash

Shrouf's family picture

According to Officer William Joedicke's report, the traffic homicide investigator was notified about a crash that killed Munir Shrouf of Ocala on Oct. 12, 2021 in the 3300 block of Southwest State Road 200.

Officers said a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle, occupied by Shrouf and his family, was leaving Red Lobster and attempting to turn eastbound onto SR 200. Authorities said a 2017 Honda Civic and a 2014 Toyota Scion that were traveling westbound on SR 200 in the inside lane struck the SUV.

The Toyota struck the SUV driver's side door and the Honda hit the back of the Toyota. Officials said the damage indicated speed was a factor in the crash.

Shrouf died at Ocala Regional Medical Center. His wife and daughter were injured. Both Medina and Jones were also injured.

Was this a case of street racing?

A man interviewed by police said he saw the Toyota and Honda speeding on the roadway. He added it appeared the Toyota was trying to pass the Honda when the collision happened.

Joedicke reviewed a video that captured the crash. It showed the SUV exiting the Red Lobster parking lot. The Scion was in the westbound inside lane on SR 200, while the Honda was directly behind the Toyota.

Muniz Shrouf and his family were in this SUV when the crash occurred along State Road 200.

From the video, it appears the Toyota and the Honda were in a competition and speeding, according to the arrest report.

Police said Medina was driving the Honda and Jones was driving the Toyota.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper assisted officers with the investigation. The speed on the Toyota was 91 mph five seconds before impact and continued to 98 mph up to collision, it was estimated.

The Honda was traveling at 97 mph a second before the collision, officials said. The posted speed limit on the roadway is 45 mph. The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m.

One of the vehicles that was involved in the State Road 200 crash that killed Muniz Shrouf.

Law enforcement officials were able to determine the speed from the vehicles' EDR, or event data recorder.

Officers called the speed dangerous and excessive. They believe it was consistent "with a competitive exhibition of speed/racing, put other motorists in foreseeable danger and causing a crash which resulted in the death of Muniz Shrouf," the report states.

Shrouf's family members declined comment.

Both drivers have traffic infraction histories

The second vehicle that was involved in the State Road 200 crash that killed Muniz Shrouf.

Local court records show Medina has multiple traffic infractions that include speeding, driving on a suspended driver's license and improper lane change. Those same records indicate that in June 2021, he was adjudicated guilty for driving on a suspended driver's license. Then, two months later, he was adjudicated guilty for unlawful speed.

In that latter case, his vehicle was going 62 mph in a 45 mph speed zone in the 2400 block of Northeast 58th Avenue, according to court records.

Jacob's driving history shows he has two instances where he was adjudicated guilty for speeding, and he once had an adjudication withheld for driving on a license that was suspended or revoked.

