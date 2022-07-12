Ocala Police: Two-vehicle crash in front of an apartment complex injures two, one critically

Ocala police officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Monday afternoon.

Authorities said around 5:30 p.m., they were called about a disturbance at The Morgan at Ocala, an apartment complex at 1421 SW 27th Ave.

Officers said there were two vehicles involved in a crash, and two people were injured. One individual, identified by police officials only as a 31-year-old Ocala man, was transported to a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

Ocala Police Department headquarters

A 39-year-old woman from Orlando who had left work and was in the second vehicle had minor injuries. She was not taken to the hospital, authorities said.

According to what witnesses told police, two men were arguing and reportedly got into a physical altercation at the apartment complex. Police officers were called, and one man got into an Infiniti and drove away.

The vehicle was exiting the apartment complex, and the driver was attempting to turn left to travel south on Southwest 27th Avenue, officers said. Meanwhile, a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Southwest 27th Avenue.

The car turned into the path of the Ford and was T-boned, authorities said.

There were reports of shots fired in the area, but police officials said their investigation uncovered no evidence of a shooting.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala police investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured two