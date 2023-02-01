Ocala press conference: Local, state, federal officials tout crime fighting success

Federal, state and local officials gathered Wednesday at the Ocala Police Department's Community Room to talk and answer questions on a variety of topics. Chief among them: the agencies' combined efforts to reduce violent crime in Ocala/Marion County.

During a roughly 45-minute press conference, officials said fewer than 1 percent of offenders are responsible for 60 percent to 70 percent of the crime.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg speaks

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg oversees the Middle District of Florida, which includes Ocala/Marion County. He said between July 2018 and December 2022, his office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, who oversees the Middle District of Florida, speaks to reporters inside the Ocala Police Department's Community Room about combating violent crime.

Many of the cases came from the 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, led by Bill Gladson. Handberg said as of December 2022, 49 of the 60 defendants arrested for those crimes were sentenced in federal court to a total of nearly 400 years in federal prison.

State Attorney Bill Gladson

"We're united," Handberg said, noting the team approach at solving these cases. Handberg praised Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Bodner for being in charge of the process for his office.

Handberg, who is the top federal law enforcement officer for the middle district, said his office covers more than 35 counties, with roughly 12 1/2 million people, making it the second largest district in the country.

As to why he was in Ocala on Wednesday, Handberg said he wants to let the public know what's going on and to say that "things work well here."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Bodner

Remarks from local officials

Handberg also touched on Project Safe Neighborhoods, or PSN, in which Ocala/Marion County is a participant. PSN aims to team law enforcement and the community, encouraging them to work hand-in-hand to reduce gun violence and make neighborhoods safer.

Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters that crime fighting success relies on the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including the ATF, the FBI and state and federal prosecutors.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

"This is how the judicial system truly works," Woods said.

In his remarks, Gladson said the goal is to make the community safe, and noted that his office regularly communicates with its fellow law enforcement agencies.

Reporters ask questions, get answers

During the question-and-answer session, reporters wanted an update on last month's double homicide in the city.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said the investigation into the New Year's Day shooting, which claimed the lives of two men and injured four others, is ongoing. He said while the incident is complex, law enforcement is making headway and following up on leads. He urged people who know something to come forward.

OPD Chief Mike Balken

Woods said the "if you see something, say something" approach is paying dividends in the community. One example: In 5 1/2 months, he said, school resource officers have recovered five guns from campuses.

The sheriff said violent crime in Marion has decreased in recent years. For instance, in 2022 there were nine murders involving a gun, compared with 15 in 2021.

Balken said he expects violent crimes numbers for 2022 to be lower than 2021's count. He said the number of guns recovered by his officers is alarming. Last year, he said, officers recovered 461 firearms, with 33 of them reported stolen. The year before, the numbers were 483 recovered, with 37 reported stolen.

