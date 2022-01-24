Ocala State Attorney's Office won't prosecute sexual battery case

The State Attorney's Office has dropped the charge against a man accused of sexually battering a woman in 2018.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence does not support Adrian Williams as a suspect, and other evidence was insufficient to prove guilt.

The victim told police that two men, one of them identified as Williams, drove her to a residence. She said she fell asleep. When she woke up, she said, Williams was having sex with her, according to an arrest report.

She said he ignored her plea when she told him to stop. The woman said she was dropped off at her home and she called the police.

Detectives later questioned Williams about the allegation at the Marion County Jail, where he was being held on a minor drug charge. He denied the allegation but was re-arrested on the sex charge.

Although Williams, 46, is free in the sex case, he is serving a 15-year prison term for strong arm robbery.

In that case, the 83-year-old victim told police that he allowed Williams to use the phone in his room. Inside the room, the elderly man said Williams took $40 from a drawer. The victim said when he told Williams to get out of the draw, he was pushed on the ground. Williams then left the room, the victim said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County prosecutors drop sex battery case