Ocala teen arrested, charged with murder in Leesburg homicide

LEESBURG — A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Tyshaun Robison, 28, who was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds last Friday.

In conjunction with the Ocala Police Department, the Leesburg Police Department arrested Mileik Janon Le’Shun Rose of Ocala on Thursday and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

More on the incident: Leesburg PD investigating homicide, seeking tips

In the news this week: Jury finds Jeremy Main guilty of murdering his baby; he could face the death penalty

COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: New infections decline for third week in a row

Around 11 p.m. Feb. 4, LPD received reports of someone being shot, and responded to the area of the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue.

When they got there, officers found Robinson. He was transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, and later to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation into this incident continues. LPD is urging anyone who has information about it to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Ocala teen arrested in Leesburg homicide; investigation continues